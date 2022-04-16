KPDNHEP: No shortage of basic necessities, including chicken eggs, in Lawas

LAWAS (April 16): The supply of basic necessities, including controlled items, here are enough to meet local demands until the upcoming Hari Raya, said Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Lawas head Dominic Joseph Bakir.

When contacted today, Dominic assured there would be no issue involving the supplies here, especially chicken eggs.

“Just last week, a total of 7,000 trays of chicken eggs arrived in Lawas — and in two weeks’ time, just before Hari Raya, another shipment of 7,000 trays of chicken eggs will arrive here.

“Therefore, we in Lawas will not have any shortage of chicken eggs or supplies of other basic and controlled items,” he said.

To a question, Dominic said KPDNHEP Lawas is actively carrying out the Ops Patuh operation to monitor the supply of items here and the price of goods in supermarkets, grocery shops, markets, tamu as well as Ramadan bazaars.

“So far, we did not find any excessive profiteering among the businesses here, including traders at the market and Ramadan bazaar,” he said.