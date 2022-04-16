Man found dead in Lawas with gunshot wound

LAWAS (April 16): A man was found dead with a gunshot wound at his house in Merarap near here on Friday.

District police chief DSP Sila Kadong when contacted said the 28-year-old victim was found inside a bedroom in the house by his co-worker at around 9am.

“Initial investigation found that earlier on, the victim’s co-worker had heard a gunshot but thought someone was hunting at a nearby jungle.

“When he came home to get a jigsaw, he was shocked upon seeing the victim covered in blood and that he was injured in the stomach,” said Sila.

He added he immediately alerted their employer on the incident.

Sila also revealed during inspection, the police found a homemade gun and a bullet inside it.

“So far, the police have ruled out foul play as there were no criminal elements or struggle found on the victim.

“However, the body was taken to Lawas Hospital for post-mortem,” he said.

Sila added that police have classified the case as sudden death pending post-mortem.