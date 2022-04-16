MBKS committed to producing sustainable community

KUCHING (April 16): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) remains committed to producing a sustainable community and supporting all citizens with equal opportunities and healthy environmental growth.

This includes staging world-class events such as Kuching Festival and the Rainforest World Music Festival to provide opportunities for Sarawak’s artisans and performers.

Kuching South mayor said this also means providing the people of Kuching with infrastructure and education — from individual hawkers and market traders to international-standard convention centres.

“This also means redesigning the bus stops through a public competition with young designers and architecture graduates so everyone can have a role in the beautification of the city that everybody shares.

“Our focus on sustainability also goes beyond our culture and into our commitment to our environment. The incredible landscape of Borneo has shaped our communities and we are determined to protect it in any way we can.

“This commitment includes our youth — the future of our society. They will be the ones to define this commitment going forward,” he said at the JCI Malaysia Area Sarawak Welcoming Dinner cum New Members Induction Ceremony at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching on Friday.

Wee further said the council has the facilities, experience and enthusiasm to do so.

“With the collaboration of JCI, in the past and even more so in the future, we are fully equipped to engage. Thus, we welcome more international activities to come to Kuching, as we are ready to host international activities of 5,000 people,” he said.

Meanwhile, he was proud to note that MBKS won the JCI Malaysia Sustainable Development Award under the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities for its IPeopleQmunity App in 2020.

Last year, MBKS once again won the JCI Malaysia Sustainable Development Award, under the Sustainable Development Goal 12: Responsible Consumption & Production, for its project “Let’s Recycle Together”.

“SDG 11 is one of our guiding principles in Kuching, putting us in line with many other cities around the world striving to provide a better standard of life for its residents. Kuching has good DNA for this goal — in August 2015, Kuching was declared as ‘City of Unity’ by the One Malaysia Foundation for the harmony that exists in the city.

“We have a long history of integration born of cross-racial marriages, multi-racial schools, fair scholarship distribution and balanced workforce patterns. We are home to more than 20 ethnic groups practising three main religions and all able to co-exist very well. With almost 30 per cent of marriages in Sarawak crossing ethnic boundaries, we are genuinely one big family,” added Wee.

At the end of 2021, Kuching was recognised by UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) as a Gastronomy City for its food heritage and diversity, the city being the first in Malaysia to join some 49 cities around the world under the recognition.

Kuching has won so many awards over the last few years that touch on all aspects of community, among them were ASEAN Clean Tourist City in 2022 and World Crafts City by World Crafts Council International in 2018.

Meanwhile, during the dinner, seven new JCI members from Sarawak were inducted into the organisation.

Performing the induction ceremony was JCI president Argenis Angulo.

Also present were JCI Malaysia president Ellen Lu, national executive vice president cum Area Sarawak chairperson Grace Lee.