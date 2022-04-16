Mentally challenged child found safe in KK

KOTA KINABALU (April 16): A mentally challenged child who went missing inside a jungle near Kampung Malawa, Jalan Sepanggar, here since Friday, was found safe on Saturday afternoon.

Jayden Gabriel Peter, age five, was found alone in the jungle by villagers who were involved in the search and rescue operation since the boy was reported missing on April 15.

Lintas fire and rescue station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi said villagers found the boy near Bukit Janggut, about two kilometers from his home, at around 1.30pm.

“Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team gave the boy early treatment before he was taken to Likas Hospital for further treatment,” said Agustavia, adding that the boy only sustained minor injuries but was in good spirits.

Jayden was first reported missing after walking out from his home around 3pm on Friday.

Eyewitness claimed to have seen the boy wandering into the jungle without any clothes on before a report was made to the authorities.