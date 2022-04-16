MMA calls for responsible self-managing of Covid

KUCHING (April 16): Close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases must do the responsible thing by getting tested, urged Malaysian Medical Association president Dr Koh Kar Chai.

“While it is no longer a requirement for asymptomatic close contacts to be quarantined, we hope symptomatic close contacts will not skip testing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He also reminded those who tested positive to report on MySejahtera app so their condition can be assessed and managed.

“We may be transitioning to endemicity but our success depends on how well we self-manage Covid-19, hence it is important to still carry out these steps,” he stated.

Dr Koh advised those with symptoms but self-tested negative to seek medical attention to rule out other possible illnesses.