Palm Condominium Tower B ready for occupation in June

KOTA KINABALU (April 16): Buyers of The Palm Condominium Tower B will be able to move into their new home as early as June this year.

WSG Group managing director Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen said Tower B had reached 85 per cent completion and the project would be expected to obtain occupancy certificate (OC) in June.

She said the company managed to avoid delay in construction works despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We have sped up the construction of Tower B, which enables us to complete the project six months ahead of schedule.”

Launched in 2020, Tower B stands 18 storeys tall and has 140 units in total, including four penthouses. About 70 per cent of the units have been sold to date.

“Our company is currently offering 10 per cent discount to buyers, plus another five per cent for bumiputera units,” she said, adding that the units are priced from RM398,000 onwards.

Tower A, C and D have been completed and are currently fully occupied.

The condominium units have a built-up area of 1,180 square feet, and has three bedrooms and two toilets.

Residents at The Palm Condominium enjoy the best natural sceneries of Sabah – mountainous landscape and panoramic sea view right here in Kinarut.

Susan said the condominium which boasts 10-foot high ceiling and wide corridors gives it a more spacious and airy feel. A viewing space is also provided on each floor for residents to enjoy the wide expanse of the South China Sea.

The condominium offers various facilities for the convenience and comfort of residents, such as adult and children swimming pools, gymnasium, multipurpose hall, indoor badminton courts, outdoor basketball court, covered car park, 24-hour security, children’s playground and landscape garden.

Meanwhile, supermarkets, grocery stores, retail outlets, fast food restaurants and eateries can be found right outside the condominium at the Palm Square Commercial Centre.

Despite being a century-old township, Susan said Kinarut is thriving with commercial activities due to increasingly populated neighbourhoods in the area.

Kinarut is also home to 90-year-old SJK(C) Kin Kiau, Tien Nam Shi Temple, churches and mosques, she said.

The town is less than 15 minutes’ drive away from Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) and close to many seaside resorts, including the upcoming Lok Kawi Resort City and KK Resort City projects in Lok Kawi.

She opined that people do not necessarily have to live at the city centre anymore because of good connectivity, such as the new Pan Borneo Highway, as well as improved liveability in areas outside Kota Kinabalu.

Besides that, she said land located near city centre is very expensive, so developers have no choice but to build smaller units to make the properties affordable for buyers.

“On the contrary, land located in the outskirts or countryside is a lot cheaper and developers are able to provide bigger space for apartments, condominiums or terrace houses at affordable price.”

With better road connectivity and upcoming developments in Kinarut, Susan believed that The Palm Condominium is an ideal home for living and investment.

Susan welcomes interested buyers to visit The Palm Showroom in Kinarut or call 088 – 751888 for more information.

WSG Group will also have a sales booth at the Property Hunter Expo at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) from April 22 to 24, 9am to 9pm.