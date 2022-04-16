PBDS Baru all-welcoming of JKM Sarawak resuming satellite office programme

SIBU (April 16): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) is all-welcoming of the reactivation of Welfare Department (JKM) Sarawak’s satellite office programme.

The party’s secretary-general Sai Malaka said this programme could significantly help alleviate the burden off those categorised in the poverty bracket, in that it would facilitate the channelling of assistance right to their doorsteps.

“PBDS Baru very much welcomes the programme to be implemented immediately so that the problem of connectivity – a contributing factor in many problems such as the slow processing of (welfare aid) applications, could be resolved.

“Additionally, it is hoped that those genuinely eligible for assistance could be identified when the JKM personnel go down to the ground.

“This way, it could avoid elements of partiality amongst the local community leaders,” he said in a statement yesterday.

His remarks, representing PBDS Baru’s views, referred to Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah’s statement published on the Iban section of Utusan Borneo yesterday, in which she said the satellite office programme would continue to go to the ground and provide the same JKM services to families in the rural areas.

Fatimah also was quoted as saying that this service would be provided to longhouses to smoothen a range of matters.

In this regard, Sai expressed the party’s hope for the satellite office programme to be implemented extensively across more remote pockets in Sarawak, especially the state constituency of Katibas.

“The rural areas are in dire need of attention from the ministry – and the JKM, in particular.

“The area (Katibas) has so many Dayaks living in longhouses and the ‘ulu sungai’ (upriver) settlements, all waiting for the implementation of this programme,” he added.