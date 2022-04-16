Sabah’s Covid-19 cases lowest since May 17

KOTA KINABALU (April 16): Sabah recorded 63 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the lowest since May 17 last year.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said taking into account the rate and amount of change in the daily figures, the overall situation in Sabah is stable and under control.

“Caseloads dropped to just 63 new cases today, the lowest since May 17, 2021.

“Only Kota Kinabalu registered double digit cases of 12 while 12 districts recorded zero case namely Tambunan, Beluran, Telupid, Ranau, Kinabatangan, Kunak, Nabawan, Sipitang, Pitas, Tenom, Tongod and Kalabakan.

“Sporadic infection remains high at 60.3 per cent,” he said.

Masidi added that a total of 57 of 63 new patients on April 16 were in Category 1 and Category 2, two in Category 4 and four were in Category 5.

No patients were recorded in Category 3.