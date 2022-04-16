Shafie calls for equal development of country

TAWAU (April 16): The government should not adopt a favoritism approach but give equal development to all the people.

Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said the country’s leadership had to be fair to all Malaysians.

“The allocations must be given equally regardless of the state whether from Sabah, Sarawak or other states.

“Don’t be selective in channeling allocations because in Sabah the development is still far behind other states, including education,” he said.

Shafie made the remarks when presenting aid to Chinese school children from selected poor families here on Friday.

He pointed out that educational facilities in Sabah are still far behind as many schools, especially in rural areas, use wooden buildings.

“When I went to Long Pasia and the interior of Pitas, the schools there are still in poor condition and the structures are made from planks.

“When I was the Chief Minister of Sabah, the state government had allocated over RM70,000 to help the poor schools in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shafie praised the organizer of Bantuan Kasih Nikmat for helping poor families.

He said the practice is good because some of the pupils are faced with problems of buying school items and uniform.

“Although this assistance is given to Chinese schools, it is given as a whole as various races are seeking knowledge here.

“Multi-racial participation in Chinese schools can teach students the meaning of unity from the primary level,” he said.

Meanwhile, chairman of Bantuan Kasih Nikmat Council, Koh Kian Leong, said the programme was held out of empathy rather than sympathy for the families of the underprivileged students.

“I also come from a poor family, but have high ambitions to build a Welfare Hospital for all citizens, especially the poor.

“I will continue to fight for that aim, even if it is always ridiculed because the dream is so high and I am confident that it can be fulfilled one day,” he said.

Koh who is also the former deputy president of the Tawau Municipal Council, said Shafie was a mentor who was always an inspiration as he helped many Malaysians.

“He was dubbed the ‘International Unity Hero’ when he was chairman of the Commonwealth National Corporation.

“I want to emulate his leadership which helps the people regardless of race, religion and color,” he said.