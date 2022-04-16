Shafie visits pump boat capsize victims

SEMPORNA (April 16): Semporna Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal on Saturday visited the victims of the pump boat capsize at their family home in Kampung Sungai Nasip here.

He offered condolences to the families of the deceased victims and urged them to be patient and resilient in facing the tragedy.

Sulabayan assemblyman Datuk Jaujan Sambakong also visited the families of the victims.

Seven people, including five children aged between two and 40 years, drowned when the pump boat they were travelling in capsized off the water at Kampung Tandoan, Pulau Timbun Mata, on Thursday night.

Fourteen others aged between one and 65 years, were rescued by villagers.

The pump boat was on the way to Kampung Tandoan from Kampung Bakung-Bakung.

Semporna police have detained the 64-year-old skipper of the pump boat to facilitate investigation under Section 304A of the Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

The bodies of five family members were safely buried in one grave on Saturday night.