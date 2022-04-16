Uggah to grassroot leaders: Inform me if projects not done based to specs

KUCHING (April 16): Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas wants grassroot leaders to inform him if there are any projects for the people that are not done based on specifications.

“Please let me know of such matters, especially if the projects involve the state Public Works Department (JKR).

“Any projects under the Rural Transformation Project (RTP), Minor Rural Projects (MRP) or from the federal government like the construction of bridges, roads and others approved for implementation must meet JKR’s specifications in terms of materials used, quality, quantity, size or length and others,” he said when officiating the triennial delegates meetings (TDM) of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Balai Ringin and Lubok Antu branches today.

Uggah said the specifications are detailed in the Bill of Quantities (BQ) to the contractors.

“So the issue of them being done not according to the specifications should not arise. It is very sad when we allocate the fund, things are not done properly.

“The projects are supposed to benefit the rakyat. They are certainly not to become a point of contention and dissatisfaction between them and the government,” he said, adding that party leaders at grassroots level should be the eyes, voices and ears of the government.

On the triennial delegates conference, Uggah, who is Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development and also a PBB deputy president, was glad to note that a number of branches had passed their respective resolutions for no-contest for the president and deputy presidents posts at the party’s coming conference in June.

He said this reflected their full confidence in the top leadership.

“This too will further solidify the party strength and unity so vital to allow it to overcome the many challenges expected to come in the future,” he said.

Uggah was also glad that all the branch meetings had been held very smoothly and without any occurrence of dissatisfaction or anger.

On another matter raised at both meetings today, Uggah reassured members that PBB would continue to enjoy its quota of community leaders in areas where the party had no elected representatives.

He called on them to inform him and other top leaders if the service tenure of any of such leaders were about to end.

“Please inform us early so we can make our preparations to either reappoint or appoint new ones,” he added.