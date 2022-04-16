Warisan Kalabakan machinery need more preparation for GE15

TAWAU (April 16): The Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) machinery in the Kalabakan parliamentary constituency need to have more preparation to defend the seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal said the party had not experienced any problems with the machinery in Kalabakan.

He said the Kalabakan machinery is doing well and is committed to helping the community in the area.

“However, I advise them to further enhance the programme to help the people in need.

“This is not only to face the next general election, but also our way of helping the people who are beset by various problems,” he said at a fast breaking ceremony and presentation of aid to the residents of Kampung Pasir Putih here on Friday.

According to Shafie, the Warisan machinery should be the first to reach the ground if the people are hit by disasters such as fires.

“Recently, a major fire broke out in Kampung Kurnia Jaya. Warisan was the first party to come down to help before the government.

“We deliveres food baskets and plywood so that the fire victims could sleep comfortably,” he said.

Shafie added the party’s hard-working attitude by going to the ground had been practised throughout the state of Sabah.

Meanwhile, he said the assistance given this time was to help the asnaf in the Pasir Putih area.

“I hope that with the food baskets and cash, it will ease their burden during Ramadan,” he said.