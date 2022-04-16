Willie calls on Putrajaya to refine RM1,500 minimum wage policy

KUCHING (April 16): The federal government is urged to refine the implementation of the RM1,500 minimum wage policy so as not to burden small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Deputy Minister II of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Willie Mongin that the new minimum wage policy would surely affect SMEs and new entrepreneurs as they had to spend more just to pay for their employees’ wages.

“Although the minimum wage has already been announced, it has not been made mandatory yet.

“As such, I hope the government can refine this policy as we don’t want to see entrepreneurs who have just started their businesses to be affected.

“The government should look for a win-win formula,” he said when met by reporters during a visit to Kpg Bunuk, Jalan Puncak Borneo near here today.

Willie added that the new minimum wage policy should not pressure SME entrepreneurs.

As such, he called on the government to also look at various factors such as the influx of foreign workers and the capability of entrepreneurs to pay the new minimum wage.

“If an entrepreneur has 1,000 workers, and has to pay them RM1,500 a month each, he also has to pay their Social Security Organisation (Socso) and Employees Provident Fund (EPF).”

Earlier, Willie declared open the new office for Persatuan Segu Bunuk Penrissen (PSBP) in the village (Bunuk) before proceeding to the longhouses to see the upgraded patios (tanju).

He said he had allocated RM50,000 for the JKKK to upgrade the patios as well as ‘belian’ for the poles but with the upper layer using split bamboo to retain its authenticity.

“The Kpg Bunuk Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) has requested additional funds to upgrade the remaining 15-foot dilapidated patio. I shall do it,” he said.