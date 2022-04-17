Ang: Easter brings a message of hope for mankind

KUCHING (April 17): Social activist Datuk Seri Ang Lai Soon sees Easter, the most important festival for Christians, as a beacon of hope for mankind going through this present time of trials and tribulations.

In his Easter message he said the celebration of the Resurrection, the Triumph of Christ over death, Good over evil by Christians brings the message that there is always hope even in the darkest hour of a most difficult and challenging situation.

He noted that this year Easter coincides with the Muslim’s holy month of Ramadan, the Hindu festival of ‘Chithirai Pournami’ and the Jewish Passover.

“Religious and spiritual beliefs – whatever all human creatures believe in and however we make sense of the world – are highly personal and incredibly emotional, and should always be respected by everyone. It is the basic human right of all human beings.

“It is useful and important to learn about other people’s religions and beliefs so we can learn to live together in peace and harmony in this rather difficult, troublesome and complicated world. We learn to accept, not only to tolerate.”

Ang pointed out in many parts of the world there are absolutely unjustifiable and unconscionable atrocities, cruelty, bullying, rudeness and inhuman treatment inflicted on fellow humans.

“This happens 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year even in the holiest months of some major religions. The horrors and atrocities of the last World Wars are being repeated.”

At Easter and at all times, give a helping hand to the needy, the sick, the disabled, the vulnerable, the weak, the old and the persecuted. Do not live to regret. Our human hearts are warm and capable of showing love, affection and compassion in abundance.”

“Let the incredible story of Easter take root in your heart, sprouting new life into the great dreams inside.

“Let the story of triumph energise your spirit, giving new meaning to every challenge and difficulty you face.

“Let the greatest story of hope shine into your soul, with light to overcome even the darkest of days.

“Let the story of resurrection inspire you to rise up, again and again over the course of your life”

Happy Easter.