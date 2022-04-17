Bung Moktar wants to ensure no clash among GRS component parties in GE15

KOTA KINABALU (April 17): Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin wants to ensure that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) components will not clash with each other in the coming 15th general election (GE15).

“In Sabah, there are 25 (parliamentary) seats so we will sit down with state leaders in GRS to ensure that there will not be clashes among the component members. We will avoid (clashing) if we can, except the trend I see nowadays is that everyone has demanded seats.

“This is not an easy matter to discuss but I will discuss with PBS, Star Sabah and the Chief Minister so that the situation can be diffused,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at a breaking of fast event yesterday, the Umno Sabah chief said that if the four (GRS) component parties were to clash, there will no longer be harmony in the coalition no matter who wins after the election.

“So we do not want this to happen… This is not an easy matter to discuss but I will forward my suggestions and hold discussions that will benefit all the parties,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, when asked about GE15, Bung Moktar who is also Works Minister said Umno wants the general election to be held this year so it can obtain a fresh mandate from the people in order to form a solid government.

The Umno Supreme Council member pointed out that it is important to seek a new mandate as the current government is only built based on an understanding between the partner parties to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that Umno and BN have already taken a stand not to extend the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Pakatan Harapan (PH), thus reflecting Umno’s and BN’s intentions of wanting the general election to be held this year.

He added that the call for the GE15 to be held this year was not based on Umno’s desire to form the government but it is a way to improve the country’s economy.

According to him, there have not been not enough investors coming to Malaysia as they had low confidence over the nation’s political stability.

“They consider Malaysia fragile from a political point of view as the Prime Minister can fall anytime if any party withdraws its support. We had three governments in one term, it’s not good for the country, economy and the people.

“That’s why a fresh mandate is needed in order to build a strong government that can develop the economy as well as stabilise the situation in the country,” said the Kinabatangan MP.

Bung Moktar added as the GE15 is due to be held in May 2023, it would not be awkward to hold the election this year.

Recently, the Umno Supreme Council decided that the MoU between the federal government and PH will not be extended any further after it ends this July.

PH had previously offered to renew the MoU on the condition that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri did not immediately hold a general election, something demanded by Umno following its landslide victories in the Melaka and Johor state elections.