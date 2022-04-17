Chang suggests a S’wak card to help eligible stateless children

SIBU (April 17): The state government should contemplate issuing a state pass in the form of a Sarawak card to stateless children and persons born in Sarawak to alleviate the problems they faced, former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang said.

She lauded the recent decision to issue the temporary documentation to eligible stateless children in Sarawak as this is in line with the stand that we have an equal status as a founding partner in the formation of Malaysia.

“For these children to fully benefit from the latest decision without any potential confusion and hassle, the state needs to ensure that a proper mechanism is put in place to make sure that there will be full cooperation and coordination between the federal ministries and agencies and the state government,” she explained in a media statement.

Chang suggested that the card be valid for as long as the citizenship application is pending and be subjected to certain criteria such as the applicant having the ‘Sarawak connection’ and had already applied for Malaysian citizenship.

“The purpose of this card should be to enable these stateless individuals in the state to apply for higher studies in state-run higher learning institutions, to be gainfully employed in some work sectors and to move freely within Sarawak.

They may even be allowed to apply for all state welfare benefits through this card so that these individuals may live their life as normally as possible as they wait for the outcome of their citizenship applications from Putrajaya, which we all know would take years,” she added.

“It therefore remains to be seen if they (the state government) have the sincerity and political will to assist these people, most of whom are essentially born and bred Sarawak,” she said while stressing that the state government has the authority to enable stateless persons to achieve a certain level of normalcy.

Since education and health are under federal agencies, Chang cautioned that a lack of coordination and cooperation between them and the state government might result in lack of enforcement and more frustration for parents of these children.

Adding on, Chang said there are many things which are within the power and ability of the state government to help those who are caught in this predicament.

“Apart from assistance for these stateless children to access education and medical facilities, the state government should also urgently look into ways and means to help youths from 18 years old onward and whose applications for citizenship are still in process,” she said.

She listed things like seeking higher education or a job, life skills in order to be equipped for the working world such as learning to drive and applying for travel documents, opening a bank account and eventually getting married and contribute to society.

She observed that most of these people, if lucky, would go from one menial job to another on the hand-to-mouth existence and there is also no possibility of them ever benefiting from any national and state welfare aid.

“And without any doubt, this lack of an identification card is contributing substantially to family problems and social ills as a lot of the stateless individual battle poverty, rejection from society and social discrimination on their own,” the former assemblywoman said.