Churchgoers see big Easter Sunday turnout as good sign of recovery

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 17): The parishioners of the St Francis Anglican Church here were happy to be able to celebrate this year’s Easter Sunday physically, and not virtually like they did over the previous two years.

Yesterday marked the first time that the church was able to host a large congregation, since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic in 2020.

Nonetheless, the service was run in full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities including the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor).

“It’s good for the St Francis Church too because it (being able to physically conduct masses) can help raise the income for the church.

“It also shows that things are recovering towards the way it was before the time of the pandemic,” said retired army officer Edwin Dundang when met by The Borneo Post at the church yesterday.

Due to Covid-19, all churches in Sarawak were either ordered to close, or to operate only at restricted capacity throughout 2020 and much of 2021.

However in late March this year, Unifor announced the removal of the limit imposed on the number of attendees allowed in any non-Muslim houses of worship – effective April 1. The directive, said the unit, would also apply to funeral ceremonies, including burials.

However, it stressed that proper physical distancing would still be among the SOPs that must be adhered to, in line with the country moving into the endemic phase.

With regard to churches here, they had begun welcoming back their respective congregations since Palm Sunday on April 10.

In his Easter message yesterday, Bishop for the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Right-Reverend Datuk Danald Jute highlighted the occasion as ‘the greatest of all Christian festivals’, especially it being celebrated for the third year in this time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Despite the pandemic posing a tremendous challenge to everyone, Christians should see Easter as a way of starting anew.

“Christians should see it a new way of living, a new way of working and a new way of being God’s people too.

“This is why Easter should always be seen as a message of joy for the Christians,” he said.

In his remarks, Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) chairman Archbishop Simon Poh called upon all worshippers to continue being vigilant while attending masses.

“The churches must strictly comply with the SOPs because the threat of Covid-19 infection is still high among the elderly members of the congregations, as well as those with comorbidities.

“To ensure that every church can provide a safe environment to the worshippers during the Sunday service and also on occasions like Easter, there must be proper physical distancing between the attendees, that they must wear face masks and use hand sanitisers, and that they must scan their MySejahtera prior to entering the premises.

“These are the SOPs that must be adhered to,” said Poh.