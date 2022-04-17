Covid-19: Sarawak records 119 new cases, 2 deaths

KUCHING (April 17): Sarawak continued to record under 150 new Covid-19 infections for the second day running, with 119 cases reported in the past 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the cases were recorded in 18 districts of which four districts had reported double-digit cases namely Kuching (31), Sibu (21), Miri (20), and Bintulu (12).

This is followed by Samarahan (6), Serian (6), Limbang (5), Sarikei (3), Selangau (3), Matu (2), Sri Aman (2), Kanowit (2), and one each in Mukah, Lawas, Belaga, Daro, Subis, and Sebauh.

Of the new cases, two were of Category 5 involving patients with pneumonia requiring ventilator support; and one Category 4 case (patients with pneumonia requiring oxygen).

The state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 303,890.

The committee said the state’s Covid-19 death toll had also increased with the addition of two fatalities bringing the tally to 1,724.

One of them was a brought-in-dead (BID) case involving a 28-year-old man from Bintulu whose medical history was unknown.

The victim’s body was brought to Bintulu Hospital on April 11.

The other death case involved a 75-year-old woman who died at Serian Hospital on April 15. The victim, who hailed from Serian, had a history of dyslipidaemia and autoimmune disease.