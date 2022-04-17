Debate between Anwar and Najib on May 12

KUALA LUMPUR (April 17): The debate between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will be held on May 12.

PKR Communications director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil said it will be held at the Tunku Chancellor’s Hall, Universiti Malaya, here at 9pm and will also be broadcast live through media channels to be announced later.

“Detailed information on the physical presence will be announced later,” he said at a press conference with Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) Information chief Isham Jalil here today.

Ahmad Fahmi said the format of the debate between the two political figures would consist of three parts, with the first on problems facing oil and gas company Sapura Energy Bhd (SEB), whether it should be saved or not.

“The second is on ‘Malaysia’s Future’ covering economy, politics, governance and the country’s direction and the third is the question and answer session,” he said, adding that the debate is scheduled for two hours.

Meanwhile, Isham said in compliance with the standard operating procedures on Covid-19, the Dewan Tunku Chancellor could accommodate about 500 people.

“Outside the hall there is also an area and we will set up tents and big screens to be broadcast to those present at the location because inside the hall there are constraints (invitation capacity),” he said.

He said canopies would be set up outside the hall, and those present could watch the debate live on a large screen. – Bernama