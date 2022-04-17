E-hailing driver nearly dies after teen passenger slashes his throat

KUALA LUMPUR (April 16): An e-hailing driver was nearly killed after his throat was slashed by a teenage girl at Jalan Kovil Hilir, Jalan Ipoh here.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai that the incident occurred at 2.55am and involved a 16-year-old girl who refused to pay a RM400 fare.

Investigations revealed that the driver, 63, picked the teen from Sagil, Tangkak, Johor and ferried her to Kovil Hilir, Jalan Ipoh using the Mycar app after she agreed to pay the RM400 fare.

“After arriving at the destination, the suspect refused to pay claiming she didn’t have the money and the victim decided to send the suspect to the police station for further action.

“The suspect then reacted by slashing the victim’s throat with a penknife and ran away. The suspect left the penknife behind in the car,” he said in a statement here.

He said the driver then drove to the Sentul police station for assistance and was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital via ambulance for further treatment.

Beh said based on investigations, the police arrested the teen believed to be involved in th ecase at a business premise in front of the Maybank Jinjang branch at 4.55pm today.

“The suspect does not posses any prior criminal record. The police also seized the suspect’s mobile phone,” he said, adding that the case would be investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code. – Bernama