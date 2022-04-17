Exercise caution when implementing new minimum wage – KKCCI

KOTA KINABALU (April 17): Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui has urged the government to exercise caution when implementing the new minimum wage to ensure the policy would not hinder economic growth, or cause inflation.

He said the chamber was not against the higher minimum wage but now was not the right time for implementation.

“The revision of minimum wage should be done in stages, instead of imposing a steep hike to RM1,500.

“The rise in minimum pay to RM1,500 is an increase of 25 to 36 per cent, which will adversely impact on the competitiveness and costing of businesses, as well as impede their recovery from the pandemic.”

Lui said many companies would be facing cashflow problems with the sharp increase in minimum wage.

“We are of the opinion that the RM300 increase in minimum wage should be implemented in three stages over a span of 18 months, to allow employers to raise the salary by RM100 every six months.

“This approach will enable employers to adjust to the new minimum pay gradually and avoid taking aggressive actions such as laying off workers and reducing their operational costs to stay afloat.”

Lui continued to say that the revision in minimum wage also meant that the salaries of employees in the middle and higher levels needed to be reviewed as well.

“Hence, we hope that the government will consider implementing the minimum wage gradually to avoid an undesirable chain effect.”

He said the announcement of the minimum wage revision has caught employers unawares.

Lui said the government should strike a balance between the wellbeing of employees and the impact of additional costs to employers.

He said most companies were still coping with the increase in cost for fuel, goods, logistics and raw materials, in addition to supply chain disruption.

On April 13, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the minimum wage of RM1,500 would take effect from May 1, with one-year exemption given to micro companies with less than five employees.

He hoped that the government would reconsider the policy and exempt companies that hired between 20 and 30 employees from the revised minimum wage as well.