Fatimah shocked by prevalence of autism among newborns

SIBU (April 17): One out of 68 newborn or 9,000 babies are diagnosed as having autism spectrum disorder (ASD) every year.

Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said that in Sibu alone, more than 100 new cases were diagnosed in 2020.

She described the figures, released by the National Autism Society of Malaysia (Nasom), as shocking, meaning that autism is present everywhere, even in children.

“As such, awareness is vital to understand those affected by the disease so that we can help them to overcome their difficulties and integrate them into society,” she added at the opening of the Autism Awareness Month 2022 held at Sibu Agape Centre yesterday.

Sibu Autistic Association president David Ngu, Association for Children with Special Needs secretary Dr Toh Teck Hock, Sibu Hospital deputy director Dr Rachel Teng and Sibu Divisional medical officer Dr Teh Jo Hun, and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng were among those present.

Fatimah said it was important for the people to know about autism.

“Acceptance and understanding of ASD is crucial. People should be able to empathise with autistic individuals and their families and reach out to them to extend care, love and understanding.”

She added that parents and family members should learn to accept their ASD children for who they are and bring them for proper treatment and training as soon as possible.

“There is nothing to be ashamed of in bringing ASD children to mingle with others. What the autistic individuals need is understanding and acceptance.”

Sibu Autistic Association (SAA) was started in 2001 by a few parents of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and some concerned members of the public.

SAA has trained more than 1,000 children here since then.

World Autism Awareness Day falls on April 2 each year. The theme for this year is ‘Inclusion in Community – Post Pandemic’.