Fire damages house at Kampung Riih Daso in Serian

KUCHING (April 17): A residential house at Kampung Riih Daso, Serian was damaged in a fire which started around 12am today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said firefighters from the Serian fire station were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call.

“The fire destroyed 40 per cent of the the house which measured to about 111 square metres,” it added.

The fire was put under control at 12.30am.

After ensuring that the fire will not reignite, Bomba wrapped up their operations at 1.29am.

No injuries or deaths were reported during the incident.

Bomba is still assessing the damages and the cause of the fire.