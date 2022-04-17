Five locals nabbed in Lundu after being caught transporting Indonesians back to their home country

KUCHING (April 17): Five local male suspects were detained by the Royal Malaysian Army after they were found to be transporting five Indonesians back to their home country at around 1.45pm yesterday.

The First Infantry Division in a statement today said all ten suspects were caught in a palm oil plantation in Lundu – some 735 metres away from the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

All ten men were riding on five motorcycles when they were stopped by the army personnel who were conducting patrols in the area.

Checks revealed that the five local male suspects aged between 28 and 41 years-old were acting as the transporters for the undocumented migrants aged between 17 and 38 years-old.

It was also revealed that one of the Indonesians tested positive for Covid-19 during the checks.

Seized during the operation was cash totalling to RM27,839.70, 15 smartphones, jewellery and the five motorcycles.

The total seizure is estimated to be at RM 61,141.55.

The suspects and the seized items were handed over to the Lundu district police headquarters for further action.