From saving lives to livelihoods, Dr Sim hits the ground running

ONE of the most significant appointments in the new Sarawak Cabinet is certainly that of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian as one of three deputy chief ministers who are now called deputy premiers.

SUPP had lost the deputy chief minister’s post in 2011 following a protracted internal leadership crisis that saw a split in the party and its representation in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) shrink.

However, under Dr Sim, SUPP appears to be experiencing resurgence.

The SUPP president, who is one of Malaysia’s top cardiologists, also retained the Public Health, Housing and Local Government portfolio in the new Sarawak Cabinet.

‘Starting work straight away’

Dr Sim was reserved when asked to talk about his achievements throughout the first 100 days in office, and about his plans ahead for the ministry.

“One-hundred days or not, I have told my YBs (elected representatives from SUPP) to start working immediately after winning. That’s what I did (after I won in) 2016. Don’t forget to fulfil the manifesto,” he pointed out.

Dr Sim first wrested Batu Kawah from Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the 2016 state polls, and secured the seat again in the 12th state election last year.

He may not wish to flaunt his achievements, but many community leaders have hailed Dr Sim as ‘a dedicated leader who holds the community’s interest and welfare close to his heart’.

Based on an observation made by one Chinese community leader, the Batu Kawah constituency has become among the fastest growing suburbs in Kuching ever since Dr Sim was elected its state representative.

Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president Datuk Richard Wee said: “Knowing his (Dr Sim’s) style, he would have continued to do his job, had it not for him having tested positive (for Covid-19) after the election.”

Wee described Dr Sim as ‘a diligent, approachable and helpful person’.

“He has a good heart, and he works hard to fulfil his duties. He always has his constituents’ interests at heart.”

Wee said he was certain that Dr Sim would continue his good work with vigour and commitment, judging from his past performances.

“I hope he (Dr Sim) could use his energy and innovative ideas to turn his ministry (Public Health, Housing and Local Government) into a dynamic and highly efficient ministry, just like the way he has transformed Batu Kawah.

“To me, Batu Kawah is a clear achievement for Dr Sim.”

On the aspect of politics, Wee expressed hope for Dr Sim to also take the opportunity to transform SUPP into becoming a more inclusive party, with empathy as its core principle.

“I hope he could lead his party with new vigour I facing the next parliamentary elections,” added Wee.

‘Legacy project’

One of the major developments in Dr Sim’s constituency is the RM8.8 million Batu Kawah Riverbank Park, regarded as ‘a legacy project’ there.

It was launched by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Nov 8 last year.

In his remarks made at the event, Dr Sim likened the park to the Datuk Chong Kiun Kong Bridge, which reached completion in 1994 and had since become the catalyst for economic development in the area.

He also pointed out that Batu Kawah Riverbank Park project would not have been possible without the support of the Batu Kawah constituents.

The launch last year was for Phases 1 and 2 of the riverbank park project, which would later have its Phases 3, 4 and 5 be developed further.

On this, Dr Sim said: “More than RM300 million has been channelled towards developing Batu Kawah.”

The ‘Sky Window of Batu Kawah’ – a part of the Riverbank Park project – had undergone a facelift to transform the landscape there.

Now a landmark for Batu Kawah, the sky window reaches up to 10-storey high and is under Phase 1 development of the entire project that covers an area of 15.6 acres.

Local residents and also the city folks can go up to the sky deck, on the eighth storey, either via the staircases or by using the lift and from there, they should be able to drink in the panoramic view over the areas surrounding the structure.

‘Keeping work momentum high’

Meanwhile, SUPP Stakan branch chairman Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok opined that Sarawakians were lucky to have an elected representative like Dr Sim, who had been working very hard and diligently throughout his first five-year term.

He regarded Dr Sim’s promotion to a Deputy Premier of Sarawak as ‘a well-deserved honour’.

“Now that he has served almost 100 days as the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, we can see that he has not only kept his feet on the pedals, but has even kept his work momentum up to a higher level.”

Kiang Chiok said Dr Sim’s daily activities could be tracked through social media.

He said Dr Sim’s qualification as an experienced cardiologist had enabled him to run a systematic, effective and efficient ministry, with all the 26 local councils.

He also pointed out Dr Sim’s role as an advisor to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) having helped Sarawakians obtain Covid-19 vaccines first in Malaysia.

He said Dr Sim had orchestrated ‘a fantastic immunisation programme for the Sarawakians’.

“His role in saving our lives and livelihoods cannot be ignored, as he has helped provide input to relax the standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that our economic sectors could operate,” said Kiang Chiok.

He said Dr Sim had fulfilled his duties and obligations to his constituency, where the requests and problems had been looked into and resolved quickly.

On the new Batu Kawah Riverbank Park, Kiang Chiok viewed it as ‘an iconic landmark and an example setting on how a public park could be built – accessible and loved by all in the local community’.

Kiang Chiok believed that there would be more iconic developments in Batu Kawah, such as turning the used quarry into a recreational lake park with hotel and facilities for the local community and tourists alike.

On public health, he said Dr Sim had been eyeing the setting-up of a cancer hospital in Kota Samarahan.

“Once this cancer hospital is up and running, not only more lives can be saved, but it would also help reduce the time and costs, including those spent on travelling, involved in Sarawakian patients’ crucial treatments against various diseases,” said Kiang Chiok.

He also recalled the Kuching Smart Traffic Lights established by Dr Sim, which has since been implemented in various cities and towns across Sarawak.

“This smart traffic system has saved us so much time and lifted us out of frustration caused by traffic jams,” he said.

Kiang Chiok said Dr Sim had now moved onto implementing ‘Smart City’, of which the pilot project is being run in Miri and it has been successful.

“I cannot wait for a similar project to take place in Kuching, as well as more in other towns in Sarawak,” said Kiang Chiok, who is also Sarawak Housing Estate Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching chairman.

Adding on, he said Dr Sim’s ministry was in the midst of constructing 2,000 affordable homes in the state and moreover, it was also implementing and monitoring the Home Deposit Assistance Scheme valued at RM10,000 for a first-time homebuyer from the B40 (low-income) or the M40 (medium-income) group.

According to Kiang Chiok, Dr Sim’s ministry is also working on improving the Building Ordinance and implementing the recently-amended Strata Title Ordinance.

He expressed hope for Dr Sim’s ministry to keep on improving local livelihood by creating more business and job opportunities for the local communities.

On another note, Kiang Chiok also pushed for the ministry to adopt digital technology towards enhancing its service delivery.

“The deployment of digital technology to drive our business and economy will help increase our living standards and incomes.

“Make doing business easy in Sarawak by further reducing the red tapes imposed by the local councils under the ministry.”

Kiang Chiok added: “I wish him (Dr Sim) the best of luck in getting our autonomous right to run education and health matters, while fulfilling his manifesto within this term.”