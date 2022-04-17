Growing beautiful hippeastrums and lilies

HIPPEASTRUMS and lilies are mainly grown commercially in the highlands and temperate regions, by we can do so in greenhouses and under special conditions.

Here are the few tips to try for the keen gardeners.

‘Regal blooms’

The regal blooms of hippeastrum provide gardens with various bright and colourful silken petals from the large bulbs in the pots or ground. These bulbs are generally like the onions that can tide over wet season or winter. Here at home, I have them planted in earthen pots. It is supposed to flower after heavy rain – that is why some lilies are known as ‘hurricane lilies’. Amongst the latter are the crinum lily and Lyons species of flowering lilies.

Hippeastrum is a genus of about 100 species and over 500 hybrids and cultivars perennial herbaceous flowering plants. The bulbs have tall broad leaves with large red and purple flowers. These are the members of the Amaryllidaceae family. The name ‘hippeastrum’ was coined by William Herbert meaning ‘knight’s star’.

The other group is called amaryllis for bulbs from South Africa and other regions.

The differences

What are the differences between an amaryllis and hippeastrum? The confusion surrounding the two genera stems from their complex history dating back in the 18th century – the best answer is the source of the two plants.

The strap-like leaves and flamboyant colourful, trumpet-shaped flowers are the hippeastrum.

How to grow ‘hippies’

The condition for growth ranges from full sun-lit area to partial shade, which should do for ground-planting. Well-drained and enriched organic matter soil medium should be suitable.

The plants should be separated about 30cm apart when planting on the ground.

Overwatering is to be avoided lest it would cause the stem to rot and trigger the ‘red rust’ disease on leaves. To plant, put the onion-like bulbs in soil with the pointed end up, keeping the neck of the bulb on the surface of the soil. It would take five to six weeks for the plant to develop flowers under the sun; in the shade, the flowering time could be delayed.

They open flowers for two weeks and the stems are to be cut, leaving the bulbs for wintering later.

Pot-planting requires a quality potting mix, added with nutrients before the bulbs are planted. Once shoots start to appear, feed with liquid nutrition. It would take three to four weeks before the stems stretch up and the voluptuous flowers emerge.

‘In the case of lilies’

We have varieties that include the Asiatic, the Oriental, and the Tiger. The true lilies are in genus ‘Lilium’ exclusion of the daylilies. The Asiatic lilies are mainly hybrids, and LA hybrids have larger flowers and are fragrant, coming in several colours – cream, pink, peach, yellow, orange, and red. The Asiatic hybrids are easy to grow and they come with a fantastic pastel of tropical colours.

Tiger lilies are the tall-stalk variety, with pendulous blooms. The trumpets are highly fragrant blooms all bunched up on every stem.

The ‘African Queens’ have bright yellow flowers.

Lilium grows best in temperate regions and shady areas, protected from hot sun. They like moist, humus-rich soil, added with well-rotted compost or manure fertiliser. Good drainage is essential to ensure that the bulbs would not rot. Amend soil with addition of compost, finely-ground barks and decomposed manure to enrich the medium. Staking may be needed for taller varieties that form large heads of blooms. Break or cut the spent flowers after the petals wither and fall off. Once the foliage has died, cut back to ground level to prevent dislodging.

Managing pests and diseases

Lilies do have a few troubles from pest or disease. Aphids can cause damage by sucking the sap and spread virus. Leaf beetle can cause damage by eating the leaves.

Diseases include the botrytis, a fungal disease that damages the leaves and stems. Remove and dispose of the damaged stems or leaves to prevent spread.

A tip for planting amaryllis: Allow the growing bulbs to be crowded in a pot – thus, planting them in small pots can achieve better flowering.

Happy Gardening!