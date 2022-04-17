Masidi: Resumption of int’l flights to KK pose higher risk of Covid-19 transmission to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 17): The resumption of international flights to Kota Kinabalu will pose higher risk of Covid-19 transmission to the state, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

In view of this, he hoped that the health protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) imposed on passengers from these flights would be able to control the risk of transmission.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah recorded 69 new Covid-19 cases today, which was a slight increase from 63 the day before.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said overall, the Covid-19 situation in Sabah was stable.

Apart from Kota Kinabalu that registered an increase of eight cases to 20, he said 18 districts in Sabah reported single-digit infections, 12 of which only had one or two new cases.

“Eight districts reported zero new case.”

He said the number of new infections was expected to remain stable in the near future with the fluctuation in daily cases hovering between 60 and 150.

However, he said the risk of sporadic infections remained high, constituting 58 per cent of the daily cases.

Of the 69 new patients, Masidi said 65 were in Categories 1 and 2, one in Category 3, two in Category 4 and another one in Category 5.