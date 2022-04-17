Mayor: MBKS may extend Kuching Festival for another week to avoid overcrowding

KUCHING (April 17): This year’s Kuching Festival, after a two-year lapse due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been scheduled for three weeks from July 29, said Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The Kuching South Mayor said while the last day was set for Aug 31, the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) may extend the festival period for another week in light of crowd management required to be put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to him, the working committee for this year’s Kuching Festival has called for a second meeting to discuss, among others, applications for stalls.

He made these remarks during his weekly Shall WEE Talk Facebook live session yesterday.

On another matter, Wee reminded smokers that they should not light a cigarette inside an eating outlet as the country has imposed the no-smoking regulation on eateries.

He said it would make no sense for smokers, who violated the regulation and were caught red-handed, to accuse the enforcement officers of making their life difficult.

He opined that they should uphold civic-mindedness and respect the right of non-smokers of not wanting to be bothered by the smell of lit cigarettes.

Meanwhile, Wee said MBKS has received complaints from residents who encountered problems of pigeon droppings as their neigbhours rear pigeons in their residential areas.

He said the council will take action necessary to address the matter.