MoU: DAP a culprit, not a victim

KOTA KINABALU (April 17): DAP Sabah is not a victim, but a culprit in the debacle over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Umno’s Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement on Sunday, Samuel Wong who is Warisan’s Luyang Branch chief reminded Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament Chan Foong Hin of his previous statements claiming that the Anti-hopping Bill will be tabled, which in the end did not materialise.

Chan, a signatory to the MoU had previously made numerous claims on the dates on the Anti-hopping Bill.

“If PKR President Anwar Ibrahim is infamous for his ‘numbers’, then KK MP Chan Foong Hin should also be infamous for his ‘dates’.

“Let us recall Chan of his numerous ‘dates’.

“First, Chan said it is March. He said that the Anti-hopping Bill will be tabled in the March Parliament sitting.

“At the beginning of the March Parliament sitting, he even proudly said ‘sabarlah, persidangan masih lama lagi’ via a Facebook post.

“The March sitting has ended but has the Anti-hopping Bill been tabled? No. It has not.

“Then, Chan said it is April. He claimed that he received an invitation to a special briefing for the tabling of the Anti-hopping Bill on April 11.”

“April 11 has passed but has the Anti-hopping Bill been tabled?

“No. It has not.

“Now Chan says it is May and July,” he said.

Samuel also rebutted Chan’s claims that the MoU is part of the process to amend the Federal Constitution.

“DAP’s KK MP had tried to hint that the MoU is needed to amend the Federal Constitution. He also defended the MoU as if it is a pre-requisite for any laws to be passed in Parliament.

“This is a continuous attempt by DAP Sabah to defend the decisions made by their leaders in KL.

“I would like to point out that as a matter of fact, the MoU is not a legal requirement to pass any Constitutional amendment. The MoU is not even a legally binding document.

“Chan should consult lawyers.

“Any lawyer will advise him that the MoU is not part and parcel of the Parliament process.”

Towards the end of his statement, Samuel urged Chan to clarify if MoU 2.0 will involve millions more in funding.

“The first MoU between PH and Umno involved RM166.7 million in direct grants and RM178 million in project funding. This, Chan himself has admitted. But he said the millions had been spent on the people although we do not know which people.

“That is an average of approximately RM4 million for every single PH MP. How is the money being spent?”

“I have also been reliably informed very recently that an additional RM3 million is in the pipeline for MoU 2.0.

“Since MoU 2.0 was proposed by DAP Secretary General Anthony Loke in Parliament, I urge Chan to clarify where will the additional millions from MoU 2.0 go to, and how has the millions from MoU 1.0 been spent.”