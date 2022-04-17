PBDSB questions state govt’s decision of stopping Settlement Operation

MIRI (April 17): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDB) questions the state government’s decision of stopping the Settlement Operation aimed at investigating the claims for the issuance of individual land titles in pursuance of the prescribed provisions under Part V of the Sarawak Land Code.

According to its Youth chief Robert Saweng, the party does not agree with the statement made by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan back in 2005, when he was still the Second Minister of Resource Planning and Management.

In that statement, Awang Tengah had said that ‘all land not surveyed, or any land not issued with a land title, including land under Native Customary Rights (NCR) claim, is government land’.

“The presentation of claim pursuant to Section 88 of Sarawak Land Code over surveyed and adjudicated ‘state land’ must be in harmony with Section 5 (2) a-f of the Sarawak Land Code,” said Robert, pointing out that state land has two categories – the registered state land that belongs to the government only after the adjudications works have been declared completed; and the unregistered state land, which is the vast area of non-surveyed, non-adjudicated state land that is subjected to NCR claims by the indigenous people.

“State land does not denote proprietorship or belonging to the government.

“The NCR land is recognised and acknowledged under Section 5 of Sarawak Land Code. The definition of ‘State Land’ under Section 2, therefore, must be read subject to the said prescribed rights to which the State is under a duty to acknowledge and give due respect by that section, namely Section 5(2).

“Sarawak government is, therefore, obligated in law to protect the acknowledged rights by bringing all untitled NCR land into the state’s land system under the Settlement Operation to investigate and survey the claims for the issue of individual land titles in pursuance of the prescribed provisions under Part V of Sarawak Land Code.

“In this regard, PBDSB questions: Why did the state stop the Settlement Operation?” he elaborated.

In this regard, Robert expressed PBDS’ opinion of Awang Tengah’s statement being confusing to the Dayaks, who were not conscious of their rights as stated under Sarawak Land Code, especially with regard to Section 5 (2) (a-f).

Robert said this in a statement issued after PBDSB conducted a workshop on ‘Sarawak Land Code 1958’ at a hotel in Kuching recently. The two-day programme was attended by 15 members of the party’s newly-elected supreme council members.

When contacted, PBDSB president Bobby William said Awang Tengah had never retracted the 2005 statement.

“Despite the statement being made in 2005, nobody had ever encountered it until today,” he said.