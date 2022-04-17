PRS vice president Sikie eyes president post

SARIKEI (April 17): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) vice president Datuk John Sikie Tayai declares he will be contesting for the party’s president post which is left vacant following the demise of Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing on October 31 last year.

Sikie who is a Minister in the Premier Department said this to The Borneo Post after officiating at the opening ceremony of Program Santai Komunti Bersama Pemimpin at Rumah Tayan, Tanjung Lengain, Sungai Lepong, Jalan Byong Ulu Sarikei yesterday.

The party’s Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) during which the new president would be elected or chosen is scheduled to be held at Kingwood Hotel, Sibu on April 23 and 24.

Sikie’s announcement came as a surprise as the party’s Supreme Council plan to let deputy resident Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum to take over the top post uncontested for the sake of unity in the party.

“I think our Supreme Council has decided that there will be no contest for president’s post,” said PRS secretary-general Datuk Janang Bungsu when asked by reporters for comment on rumours that four candidates were eyeing the chance to lead the party in mid-February.

Sikie said his decision to vie for the top post was at the request of PRS grassroots leaders and several elected representatives.

He added that they requested him to contest for the party’s top post because he had been appointed a full minister by Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I am accepting the request of the party’s grassroots leaders including several elected representatives to contest the top post rather than to say that I am offering myself for the post,” he said.

He said he was qualified to contest for the post based on the party’s regulation which required endorsement from at least 30 per cent of the party’s 34 registered branches, adding.

During the function. Sikie announced RM20,000 minor rural project (MRP) grant for the longhouse development and Security Committee (JKKK) fund.

Also present at the function were Datuk Janang, Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii, Tuai Rumah Tayan Gundi, the longhouse Youth bureau chairman Henry Martin, community leaders and heads of various departments.