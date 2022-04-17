Rhinos’ mistakes end their winning run

KOTA KINABALU (April 17): Sabah FC shot themselves in the foot as they surrendered their three-game winning run in the Super League to Kuala Lumpur City FC on Saturday.

Romel Morales scored in each half to lead KL City FC to a 2-0 win at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

“We lost because of our own mistakes,” head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee said on Sunday.

Kim Swee said the Rhinos managed to create enough chances to win the game but instead of returning with a positive result, the squad ended the game empty handed.

He claimed the players seemed to be carried away by their victories in the last three matches that they lost their focus, thus allowing KL City to get the goals.

The first goal started from a free kick which Morales got a slight touch and diverted the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat in the 36th minute.

The Colombian midfielder added a second in the 86th minute when he capitalised on a defensive mistake by Dominic Tan before he rounded Khairul and rolled the ball into the empty net to cement victory.

“The players lacked concentration which led them giving away the free kick that led to the first goal.

“We tried to bounce back in the second half and created many chances but their goalkeeper was in superb form,” said Kim Swee referring to the Philippines national team shot-stopper Kevin Ray Mendoza.

Mendoza’s brilliant goalkeeping included making saves in quick succession from Taiki Kagayama’s left-footed shit and a Nazirul Naim Che Hassim follow-up header from point blank range.

“These were among the main factors that led to the shock defeat … we failed to score while repeating our mistakes.

“I’ve said before this that it was still early to be satisfied with what we have achieved early in the season … we were second in the table before we took on KL (City FC).

“Now Sabah FC must face the reality that if we were to get good results in the league, the players must focus and be consistent while prevent from committing expensive mistakes.

“We must bounce back in the next game,” said Kim Swee.

Sabah FC remain second despite the defeat, collecting nine points from five matches where they registered three wins and two losses.

However, it could be temporary as Kedah Darul Aman FC (nine points) could go second if they beat Penang FC in their league fixtures on Sunday night.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) remain top with maximum 12 points from four matches.

The Rhinos will have the chance to strengthen their position at the top half of the 12-team table when they host Kedah Darul Aman FC at the Likas Stadium on April 24.