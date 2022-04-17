Willie to PSBP: Assist JKKKs in documenting NCR land for villages

KUCHING (April 17): Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin has called on Persatuan Segu Bunuk Penrissen (PSBP) to assist the Village Security and Development Committees (JKKKs) in documenting native customary rights (NCR) land for villages under the association.

Willie, who is Deputy Minister II of Plantation Industries and Commodities, said this is because the documentation of NCR land at the seven villages under PSBP is not encouraging.

“Two days ago, I was briefed by Land and Survey Department director, and I have also attended a meeting with the department. It is found that only two villages, Kampung Petag and Kampung Git were gazetted and issued with land grants.

“This is surprising as previously I was told that PSBP and these seven villages have done the documentation. However, I was surprised to see that this is not even in Category 1 where they need to prepare the documents.

“As such, I call upon the association to play a vital role in assisting JKKKs especially in terms of documentation for the NCR land as it is important for our people,” he said when officiating at the opening ceremony of PSBP’s new office at Kampung Bunuk in Puncak Borneo yesterday.

He said surveyed NCR land will be gazetted under Section 6 and Section 18 of the State Land Code, adding that with the gazetted land, the villagers or the land owners will be able to develop their land with commodity plantations which can, in turn, provide income to them.

Meanwhile on PSBP, Willie hoped that the association will continue to emphasise on academic achievements of its children.

He also hoped that the association will continue to preserver the culture and heritage of Segu Bunuk such as by documenting the language in a dictionary or an archive, as well as its traditional dances.

He also called on Segu Bunuk youth to get involved in both professional and vocational fields so that they can gain income for themselves.