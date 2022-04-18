12 men held during drink driving operation in Miri

MIRI (April 18): A total of 12 men aged between 23 and 57 were brought to the Miri police station on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said they were stopped during ‘Op Mabuk’ at Jalan Miri-Bintulu here between 11.30pm on Saturday (April 16) and 5.30am yesterday.

“The results of evidential breath analyser screening found seven of the 12 men were over the permitted alcohol level,” Alexson said in a statement.

He said all suspects are being investigated under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a fine of not less than RM10,000 and up to RM30,000, and up to two years in jail besides having the accused’s driver’s licence suspended for two years upon the first conviction.

The same Section also provides for a fine of not less than RM20,000 and up to RM50,000, as well as up to five years in jail besides having the accused’s driver’s licence suspended for five years upon the next conviction.

The operation involved 12 personnel from the district police headquarters’ Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Division led by Insp Faizal Noh.