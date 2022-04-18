412,026 children in Malaysia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (April 18): A total of 412,026 children aged between five and 11 years, or 11.6 per cent of their population in the country have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme For Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,412,867 children in the same group or 39.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,873,414 individuals or 92.4 per cent of their population have completed the vaccination, while 2,974,984 individuals or 95.7 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 15,974,034 individuals or 67.9 per cent have received the booster dose, while 22,960,906 or 97.6 per cent have completed both doses and 23,238,026 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 60,184 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, with11,268 of them as first dose, 45,359 as second dose and 3,557 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,633,398.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 12 deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded in the country yesterday, with Kedah recording the the highest, with four deaths, followed by Penang with three cases, two cases in Sarawak, and one death each in Melaka, Perak, and Selangor. — Bernama