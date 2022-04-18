‘A typical FB post can reach 24 mln users nationwide’, testifies former MCMC deputy director in Wee vs Kong defamation suit

KUCHING (April 18): A typical Facebook post can reach 24 million Facebook users nationwide according to commission statistics, said former Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy director Ahmad Bakhtiar Hamdan.

Ahmad Bakhtiar was the seventh witness called by the plaintiff in the defamation suit filed by Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president Dato Richard Wee against Democratic Action Party’s Michael Kong.

The former head of the MCMC compliance unit was cross-examined in court today following the suit, which stemmed from an allegedly defamatory Facebook post by Kong dated July 21, 2020.

The case is being heard by High Court Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.

During the cross-examination, Ahmad Bakhtiar said MCMC statistics could actually reveal there is a high likelihood the defendant’s page is reachable by 24 million Facebook users nationwide and this does not include figures for multi-platform sharing.

He also confirmed MCMC statistics did not have specific data and traffic statistics for the defendant’s Facebook page, as traffic data for Facebook pages is kept by Facebook Analytics (data bank) and is obtainable upon request.

He also confirmed MCMC did not have the specific data and information of the number of Facebook users who read the defendant’s Facebook post dated July 21, 2020.

Ahmad Bakhtiar explained the statistic of a Facebook post being reachable by 24 million Facebook users nationwide refers to general statistics used by MCMC and the statistic had been published on MCMC’s official website.

He also confirmed MCMC is unable to know how many Facebook users have actually read a particular Facebook post on a particular Facebook page but the number is a generally accepted figure, meaning the acceptable margin of reach a Facebook post may have.

He thus said he was not sure if different politicians or personalities will have different acceptable margins of reach for their Facebook post but agreed the defendant’s Facebook post will have similar acceptable margin of reach as national politicians like former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Ahmad Bakhtiar said there is a high likelihood the defendant’s Facebook post will be read by a similar number of Facebook users as those reading Najib’s or Anwar’s respective Facebook pages.

According to him, the defendant’s post seemed to have reached millions of users nationwide as he further explained that ‘reach’ can mean the same post can be shared and read through multiple platforms, which may well be beyond 24 million users.

However, he disagreed when asked if it was correct to say although there were 24 million Facebook users nationwide and the defendant’s post was set to ‘Public’, it does not necessarily mean that 24 million Facebook users have read said post.

He also confirmed he is a follower of the defendant’s Facebook page, as well as of most of the Facebook pages of local politician.

He said it is not part of his job description, but having knowledge of local politics helped him in his duty as a MCMC compliance officer.

On July 21, 2020, Kong posted a statement on his Facebook page which allegedly contained a defamatory element against Wee, who is the plaintiff in this case.

Through Wee’s counsel Shankar Ram Asnani, Wee filed a legal case against Kong for general damages, aggravated damages, exemplary damages for libel and malicious falsehood and an injunction to restrain the defendant from publishing, causing to be published, circulating and distributing the said post.

Wee was represented by Shankar, Yu Ying Ying and Russel Lim while Kong was represented by Chong Chieng Jen and Sim Kiat Leng.