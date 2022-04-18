Abd Karim backs proposal to get states’ consent on Anti-Party Hopping law

KUCHING (April 18): The suggestion to seek consent from various state governments and heads of state before enforcing the Anti-Party Hopping Law has been called a good proposal by Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said it would be appropriate to refer to Sarawak as one of the three regions that formed Malaysia.

“Anything to do with an important decision like that, you need to get consent from other regions since Malaysia was formed by three regions. Do not bulldoze (any major decision),” he told journalists at his Bangunan Baitulmakmur II office in Petra Jaya here today.

He was commenting on Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s remarks yesterday that a suggestion had been made for the Anti-Party Hopping Bill to be first granted consent by state governments and the respective heads of state before being enforced.

Abdul Karim said he believed Wan Junaidi must have discussed the matter with Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg before bringing it up.

On whether this issue would be deliberated during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting next month, the Asajaya assemblyman replied, “If it is going to be in the form of a Bill, then it will be debated and deliberated.”

When pressed whether the Anti-Party Hopping issue would be one of the Bills, he said, “It might be or it might not be.”

The second meeting of the first session of the 19th DUN will be held on May 17-26.

The coming eight-day sitting is scheduled to be officiated at by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

The last sitting from Feb 14 to 16 did not begin with the Head of State’s address due to an earlier notification by the Sarawak government that suspended Standing Order 1, which is the address of the Head of State.