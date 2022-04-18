AirAsia to come up with Kuching-Singapore direct flight by end of this month, says Abd Karim

KUCHING (April 18): AirAsia will come up with a direct flight between Kuching and Singapore by the end of this month, revealed Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the details on the upcoming direct flight will be announced soon.

“Presently, there is only Scoot (operating direct flights between Kuching and Singapore), by the end of April, we will have AirAsia coming from Singapore. It will be easier for those coming in (to Sarawak),” he said at a press conference at his office at Bangunan Baitulmakmur II in Petra Jaya here today.

Abdul Karim, who is also Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister, said he will lay out the details on the AirAsia’s Kuching-Singapore flight during another press conference in the near future.

The press conference today was on the Spartan Race Sarawak 2022 which will take place at the Agriculture Institute, Sarawak and Leadership Institute of Civil Service Sarawak here on June 11-12.

The Asajaya assemblyman said the race will be held a week earlier than the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) and a week after the RWMF will be the Borneo Jazz Music Festival in Miri.

He hoped that those taking part in the race would stay on for the RWMF and after that, continue staying on for the Borneo Jazz Music Festival.

“Definitely, some of them are staying on. From running in the jungles to entertainment,” he said.

The RWMF will be held on June 17-19, and the Borneo Jazz Music Festival in Miri on June 24-26.

On a tourism-related issue, Abdul Karim believed that tourism industry players were aware of what they should do to revive the industry during the three consecutive weeks in June.

“I hope those in the tourism industry would be able to look forward to it,” he said.

Asked whether local dignitaries would join the Spartan Race this year, he said: “In the last race, my wife and a few of her friends participated. I have to admit that my wife is stronger than me.”

He said he wish he could participate in the race but at best, he would probably just take a walk.

“Going the whole race through, I don’t think I can make it. How I wish I were 30 years younger,” he added.

The inaugural race took place in 2019 and the subsequent race was planned for April 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.