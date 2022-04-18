Amanah appreciates differences of opinion on ‘big tent’ proposal, says Mohamad Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR (April 18): Amanah respects the differing opinions expressed by various quarters on the “Big Tent” proposal for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to face the 15th general election (GE15) but feels a proper understanding is required before discussions could be held.

Its president Mohamad Sabu, in a statement today, said the Big Tent approach proposed by Amanah did not involve forming a coalition or cooperation with Umno, Bersatu or PAS, which are parties in the ruling government.

He said a union of opposition parties was necessary for the opposition to work towards victory in GE15.

“Towards this end, Amanah will make efforts to increase the number of friends to take on a common opponent, that is Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.

“For those who have decided that GE15 would not be won (by the opposition), such efforts are of course not needed. It is far easier to resign oneself to defeat than to fight for victory,” he added. – Bernama