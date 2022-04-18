‘Basikal lajak’ case: Sam Ke Ting granted stay of execution, leave to appeal High Court’s decision

PUTRAJAYA (April 18): The Court of Appeal granted Sam Ke Ting a stay of execution following her six-year sentence by the High Court last week over the 2017 deaths of eight teenagers who were riding basikal lajak on a poorly-lit highway in Johor.

The court set RM10,000 as bail with one surety.

“The applicant will be released on RM10,000 bail with one surety and we will grant the stay of execution and leave for application for appeal,” Judge P. Ravinthran said today while delivering his judgement. – Malay Mail

