Busy night for Kuching cops as ‘Superman’ motorcyclists, drunk drivers nabbed

KUCHING (April 18): Three youths rode their way into trouble after they were caught by police pulling off ‘Superman’ stunts on their motorcycles during a traffic operation.

The trio, aged 16, 17 and 20, was among 17 persons issued with summonses during the ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ operation carried out between 11pm Saturday and 4.30am yesterday by the district Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at the Datuk Amar Abang Haji Suleiman roundabout in Petra Jaya.

A statement yesterday said the three youths are being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

If convicted, they could be fined between RM5,000 and RM15,000 and jailed for up to five years. Their driver’s licence will also be revoked for five years.

Meanwhile, a separate traffic operation dubbed Op Mabuk at Jalan Simpang Tiga here saw three motorists fail their breathalyser test.

The operation, which ran from 11pm Saturday to 2.30am yesterday, saw police issue a total of 15 summonses for various traffic offences. A total of 81 vehicles and 90 individuals were checked during the course of the operation.

The three motorists, aged between 20 and 37, are being investigated under Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for a fine and imprisonment upon conviction, along with revocation of driver’s licence.

Also on Saturday night, Kuching police carried out Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance patrols at premises such as bistros and massage centres.

The operation, which ended at 3.30am yesterday, saw 570 individuals checked, with six issued compound notices for failing to comply with the SOPs.

One individual was also found to be drug-positive and is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.