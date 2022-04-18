Capable Lee behind the wheels of Transport Ministry

THE return of Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin as Senadin assemblyman for the sixth term after winning the seat in the 12th state election on Dec 18 last year came as no surprise to the constituents.

The Sarawak United Peoples Party (SUPP) vice-president is well known for always being on the ground whenever his assistance is needed, but he prefers to maintain a low profile with regard to his achievement as a member of the Sarawak Cabinet.

Born on Feb 28, 1950, Lee was first elected Senadin assemblyman in 1996 and thus, his vast experience in politics could be seen from the many successful projects implemented through him and his ministry.

Before being appointed a full minister for the first time in 2019 – as the Minister of Transport of Sarawak – Lee had held the post of Assistant Minister (now known as ‘Deputy Minister) since 2004, beginning with the portfolio of Infrastructure Development and Communications (2004–2009), Sports and Communications (2009–2016), Tourism, Land, Air Transportation and Safety (2016–2017), right up to Tourism, Art and Culture (2017–2019).

Following his win in Senadin in the December polls, he was reappointed as the state’s Transport Minister.

Achievements

During his previous term in 2020, Lee launched the RM1 flat-rate bus fare to help members of the public in Sarawak, especially those under the B40 (low-income) category, enjoy affordable bus rides, especially when commuting to work.

This pilot programme involved 48 bus routes approved by the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

In February this year, he also announced that the Smart Mobility Initiative (SMI) would be implemented under Miri Smart Traffic pilot project to upgrade traffic light junctions across the city so as to improve urban traffic management and traffic safety.

This project includes upgrading the traffic light control system; installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) units, 4G and wireless access point system; monitoring and controlling traffic centre display equipment at the Miri control centre; as well as the installation of uninterrupted power supply (UPS) for selected junctions, and also the installation of radar speed advisory sign at junctions.

In Miri, one of his many projects is the Pujut Interchange Pan-Borneo Project flyover, which was officially opened to the public on March 31.

This development has greatly eased peak-hour congestions in the area that the residents there had endured over the past few years. Prior to the flyover project, motorists coming in from Miri Bypass had to face traffic jams and long queues, sometimes up to 30 minutes, just to go through the interchange.

With the facility already in place, driving through the interchange is now a breeze, even though residents in Vista Perdana and Southlake may need to make a 1.5km U-turn before they can enter the junction leading to their residential areas.

In this respect, Lee assured them that a traffic light would soon be installed not far from the interchange, so that they would not have to make the U-turn anymore in the future.

‘Strict, but caring’

According to Penghulu Nasir Abd Rahim, Lee has always been on the ground and meeting his constituents since becoming Senadin assemblyman over 20 years ago.

“Dato Sri (Lee) may look serious in appearance, but he is a very caring person. He cares about people in his constituency.

“He looks serious because he is strict in ensuring that the needs of the people are taken care off,” he told The Borneo Post, adding that the latest project implemented by Lee in his (Nasir’s) area in Lutong is a futsal court.

“Three months after having told him about the request (for a futsal court) from the residents in my area, the facility was ready. In fact, we just recently had a futsal tournament there.

“When I made the request, he said he would ‘send his men’ to check the site. He immediately got the work done.

“He works fast – there’s no bureaucracy with him.

“But when something cannot be done or there is currently no budget for it, he would immediately tell us so, or give us temporary alternatives.

“We understand his situation, because his area (Senadin) is big. He also needs to see the bigger picture and prioritise,” Nasir pointed out.

He added that rarely would Lee turn down any invitation or opportunity to be close to the people.

“He’s usually up for fulfilling invitations, big or small – unless there’s a last-minute urgent matter that he must attend to.”

Nasir said Kampung Muhibbah in Kuala Baram, which was once a squatters area before it was gazetted as a ‘kampung’ (village), had also been receiving lots of attention from Lee.

“Whenever we make a request for any facility in Kampung Muhibbah, he’s very quick to respond and act on it. He would immediately send officers from Land and Survey (Department), Public Works Department (JKR) and Miri City Council (MCC) to whichever site identified.

“Most of the drains have been upgraded into concrete ones; the roads have been tar-sealed; electricity supply is being facilitated, including to areas that never had electricity right up to now.

“We really appreciate Dato Sri Lee’s efforts in all these matters,” he said.

Nasir disclosed that Lee had also implemented similar projects in Kampung Masjid and Kampung Batu Satu in Kuala Baram.

“In Kampung Batu Satu, the roads have been tarred, including those that were not tarred in 2020.

“Even the Batu Satu fishermen’s market have been improved. Works on a surau in Senadin finished just before the last state election.

“In Tudan Phase 2A, Dato Sri Lee commissioned a drainage-culvert project for the residents there who could not afford it. All these things were made possible by him.

“He has been working very hard for us, and we really appreciate it. That’s why we had gone all out helping him retain Senadin in the last election, so that he could continue to serve us.

“He is really a leader for the people and he deserves his appointment as a full minister in the Sarawak Cabinet.”

‘Making things possible’

Meanwhile, Kelab Sosial Dan Kebajikan Harmoni chairperson Connie Tang said Lee had helped members of the club in many ways, both financially and morally.

She pointed out that it was him who had told her to officially register the club so that the members could receive more assistance, including allocations.

“This single mothers club was established in 2003. In 2007, he (Lee) told me to register the club with the Registrar of Societies (RoS). He even suggested the club’s name.

“I may be the chairperson, but he is the one who leads us.

“Dato Sri Lee has also helped a lot of single mothers, as well as their children, in entering institutions of higher learning, so now we have many graduates among our members’ children,” she said.

Tang added that after the club got registered, it began to receive various government’s assistance and incentives through Lee.

“Before we had a proper club, there were lots of social problems associated with children of single mothers, and we did not have a proper channel to help them.

“Through the club, we’re able to get the help needed by our children, and we can arrange for counselling for them as well. All these have been possible with the help from Dato Sri Lee.”

Tang said Lee had no problem fulfilling his duty as a people’s elected representative as his doors were always open to those in need of assistance.

“For some single mothers, they lack not only financial support, but also moral and mental support.

“He (Lee) encourages their children, especially those who are good in their education, to apply for entry into institutions of higher-learning.

“Of course, they would apply for PTPTN (National Higher Education Fund Corporation) loans but before they go, they would certainly need money for flights, accommodation and other supplies.

“In this regard, Dato Sri Lee always finds ways to help them.”

Tang said apart from helping the single mothers through direct allocation of funds, Lee would also help them acquire skills that could help them generate incomes for their families.

“As long as we want to learn, he’s always willing to help us. Normally, he would ask me to arrange for the skills-based courses like cooking, baking and sewing. I would let him know the cost and he would cover it.

“He has also sponsored tuitions and learning sessions to help our members’ children cope with online learning when we were still in the Covid-19 pandemic phase,” she said.

Tang described Lee as ‘always emphasising the importance for single mothers to acquire skills even if they were not well educated, in that having these skills would help them make a living’.

“That’s why we all respect him very much, because he is a very intelligent YB (elected representative). He uses his knowledge to teach people like us the many means to make a living,” she said.

‘Always doing his best’

For Pujut Tanjung Batu Neighbourhood Committee (RT) chairman Ishak Baijuri, Lee is a friendly and approachable politician.

“After becoming a full state minister, he’s still just as friendly and approachable like when he was just an assemblyman.

“He has implemented many projects in Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu. One of his most important and meaningful projects for us here was the flood switch-gate, implemented in early 2000,” he said.

Ishak added that although floods would still strike sometimes, it would not last a long time like it used to be before the floodgate was constructed.

In this regard, he said it was the responsibility of the local residents to inform the relevant authorities about the overgrown grass blocking the switch-gate, which was identified as the cause of flash floods during downpours.

“Since coming into office, Dato Sri Lee has always been around to help my fellow villagers, especially in terms of getting basic facilities for us. He has also helped in the implementation of underground piped gas into our ‘kampung’.

“Most importantly, however, he makes sure that we have proper roads and drainage.

“Whenever he receives any complaint about roads or drainage from us, he’s very quick to take action,” disclosed Ishak.

He hailed Lee for ‘always being ready to mingle with the people whenever he’s at a public event’.

“Dato Sri Lee has never missed the opportunity to join us for ‘buka puasa’ (breaking fast), except over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“He normally accepts any invitation to our programmes, unless he has prior commitments.”

According to Ishak, the same courtesy and promptness also apply whenever the villagers forward a request of allocation, usually meant for the provision or upgrading of facilities.

“He is very people-oriented and has no problem serving his constituents.

“Of course, sometimes there are slight hiccups when it comes to the delivery of services, but he (Lee) is always out to do his best,” said the RT Pujut Tanjung Batu chairman.