Celebrate Aidilfitri, Gawai but don’t be lackadaisical with SOPs or cases will surge again, says Dr Annuar

SIBU (April 18): The people can celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak this year for the first time in two years, but must observe standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid a surge in cases, advised Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator stressed that while indicators have been positive so far with a downward trend in the number of daily cases here, including severe ones, the public must continue to be vigilant.

He said based on the report sent by Sibu Hospital, there was no Covid-19 patient placed on ventilation on Saturday.

“Also, the number of staff in the hospital infected by Covid-19 has reduced over the last two to three weeks. This is a good sign.

“In any form of infection, if we are lackadaisical and do not abide by the standard operating procedure, we might see a surge in the number of cases. We hope that the new (Covid-19) variant will not cause any round of surge in the number of cases.

“So, to me, while we can celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri and later, Gawai Dayak, unlike the last two years as we had yet to be vaccinated (previously), we still need to follow strictly the SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection and prevent another round of surge in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in Sibu,” he told reporters after distributing bubur lambuk at Kampung Bandong yesterday.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I also explained that vaccination does not give one full protection against Covid-19 infection.

“It only reduces the severity (when infected) and mortality (rate), but you are still at risks. That is why we still need to follow strictly the SOP,” he said.

He pointed out that as the country transitions into an endemic phase, everyone needs to follow SOPs rather than being asked to do so.

“But let us be clear that wearing face mask is not only during epidemic or endemic time. People feeling unwell should wear face masks and those in high risks group, should also wear mask. And if you are worried, when going to crowded places then, you should wear face mask as well.

“In other words, we accept this is a way of life when there are lots of infections around us,” he said.

He said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation very closely with experts.

“We are briefed weekly by our experts on the global Covid-19 situation. So, we have to follow their recommendation and can’t just do things at our whims and fancies,” he added.