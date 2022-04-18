Covid-19 cases continue to drop in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 18): Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases continued on a downward trend for the third consecutive day, with 58 infections reported on Monday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the new figure was the lowest recorded since May 14 last year, and 11 cases less than 69 infections reported on Sunday.

He said the Covid-19 situation in Sabah was increasingly stable.

He said 13 out of the 27 districts recorded zero new infection in the last 24 hours.

“Seven districts reported only marginal increase in cases, including Kota Kinabalu (+2), Penampang (+2), Sandakan (+2), Semporna (+2), Beluran (+2), Kota Marudu (+1) and Tambunan (+1),” he said, adding that Kota Kinabalu was the only district with two-digit cases.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the stabilizing Covid-19 trend in Sabah should take into account the percentage of sporadic infections that remained high.

“Sporadic infections made up 62 per cent of the new cases today.

“This serves as a reminder that the number of daily cases could fluctuate drastically if the community is lax in complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).”

Out of the 58 new patients, 54 were in Category 1 and 2, one in Category 3, two in Category 4 and one in Category 5.