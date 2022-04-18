Covid-19: Sarawak’s new cases fall below 100-mark for first time since Feb 7 with 92 cases

KUCHING (April 18): Sarawak’s daily new Covid-19 infections fell below the 100-mark today, the first time since February 7, with 92 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The last time the state logged double-digit figures was on Feb 7 with 84 cases before the number of daily infections rose to triple-digits the following day with 129 cases.

SDMC said the new cases recorded today were all asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

“34 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) while 58 others displayed mild symptoms (Category 2). There were no cases in Category 3, Category 4 or Category 5,” it said.

The cumulative tally of cases now stands at 303,982.

SDMC said the state recorded one Covid-19 fatality, which occurred on April 16 in Miri.

“A 74-year-old woman passed away in Miri Hospital. She had hypertension,” said SDMC.

On the breakdown of new cases, SDMC said Kuching district recorded 24 new cases followed by Miri with 22, and Bintulu (13).

Sibu recorded five cases, Subis (4), three each in Sarikei, Serian, and Limbang, two cases each in Samarahan, Sebauh, Lubok Antu and Bau while one case each was recorded in Lundu, Mukah, Lawas, Dalat, Marudi, Saratok, and Pakan.

The other 21 districts did not record any new case for the day.