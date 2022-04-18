Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri is Sarawak’s new CP

KUCHING (April 18): Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri today began his official duties as the state’s police chief after he was handed over his duties by acting commissioner of police Datuk Mancha Ata.

The event was witnessed by Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Dato Sri Hazani Ghazali at the Senior Officers’ Mess Hall at the Sarawak Police Contingent headquarters.

Mancha was acting commissioner of police after the former Sarawak CP, Datuk Aidi Ismail was promoted on Feb 22 as director of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department in Bukit Aman.

In his speech prior to the handing over of duties, Hazani welcomed Mohd Azman as the new Sarawak CP.

“I believe his ability and charisma, as well as experience as a top officer in the Crime Investigation Department (CID), will continue to bring prosperity to the community in Sarawak.

“The glory of PDRM Sarawak in maintaining peace and harmony in the state must be maintained, and border security control must continue to be strengthened.

“I wish you a happy assignment in Bumi Kenyalang and hope you can adapt the atmosphere and culture of the community in Bumi Kenyalang and lead the Sarawak contingent towards world-class policing as desired by the top leadership,” he said.

Mohd Azman, a Law graduate from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia and Universiti Islam Antarabangsa, hails from Taiping, Perak and has 36 years of experience in the police force, especially in the CID.

Hazani also thanked Mancha for helming the position as acting Sarawak CP for the last two months.

“Even though the period was brief, I believe he contributed a lot to the Sarawak contingent,” Hazani said.

Meanwhile, Hazani also reminded all police personnel in the state on the three main focuses to turn PDRM into a police force that maintains peace, integrity and serves the community.

The three focuses were outlined by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and they are to strengthen unity among police personnel, strengthen their service delivery system and continue to maintain the well-being of the community.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azman in his speech said he hopes the Sarawak police contingent will continue work with him to make those three focuses a success.

“At the same time, the back-to-basics concept is also important as we must prioritise basic things such as compliance with standard operating procedures, legal provisions and administrative matters as these will ensure we are always on the right track.

“It is also my humble promise to continue carrying out the duties and responsibilities entrusted upon me. Today, I received a great mandate to continue the struggle of the ‘Sang Saka Biru’ in Bumi Kenayalang,” he said.

Mohd Azman’s wife, Datin Nassariah Mohd Nasir, is also the new Police Family Association (Perkep) chairman for Sarawak.

Also present at the ceremony was Hazani’s wife Datin Sri Fadziah Abdul Hamid and Mancha’s wife, Datin Jennita William.