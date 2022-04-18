Deputy minister hopes distribution of special federal grant to follow Sarawak’s formula

KUCHING (April 18): The Sarawak government hopes that the special grant from the federal government, as stipulated in Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, would be reviewed every five years in accordance to a certain formula, says Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

According to the Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department – Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and State-Federal Relations, the formula on revenue distribution by the Sarawak government has been presented to the federal government.

“We actually submitted this formula a few months ago, and this matter had always been raised during the special meetings between the federal government and Sarawak on MA63.

“Last week, we had our meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri (Yaakob) where Sarawak was represented by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“So far, there’s an agreement in principle,” she told reporters after presenting Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants of RM10,000 each to 27 mosques and suraus in the Samariang State Constituency Service Centre yesterday.

Sharifah Hasidah, who is Samariang assemblywoman, said the matter would be brought to the working committee for a more detailed discussion.

“Insya Allah (God-willing), we will try to find a solution so that the distribution of the special grant (to Sarawak) could be done according to the formula that we have presented to the federal government,” she said.

On April 14, it was reported that Putrajaya would increase its annual payment to Sabah to RM125.6 million this year, more than quadruple the amount of RM26.7 million paid to the state previously.

According to Ismail Sabri, this amount would increase every year throughout the 2023-2026 period, based on a rate jointly agreed by Putrajaya and the Sabah government.

The Prime Minister said this decision came after the federal and state governments reached a consensus on reviewing the special grant to Sabah under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution.