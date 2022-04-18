Dr Sim: Ministry to relook policy pertaining to affordable housing

KUCHING (April 18): The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government will look into implementing affordable housing schemes in areas closer to urban centres, said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister, noted that existing affordable housing units are located far away from cities and major towns.

He said his ministry would also refer to some of the policies in Australia pertaining to affordable housing.

“I asked the Adelaide (City) Council about the demographic of those applying for affordable housing in any new development in the city; they said ‘teachers and nurses’.

“What we are having now in that many people live in Samarahan but they go to work in Kuching, or those in Kuching going to work in Samarahan.

“We will look into affordable housing schemes in such areas – for example, if you live in Kuching, there should be affordable housing for those living in Kuching,” he told reporters here yesterday.

It is stated that in Adelaide, every residential property development is required to allocate 15 percent for affordable housing.

“At the moment, the majority of affordable housing units are located far away from major urban centres because of their prices being lower than the units closer to the urban centres.

“We have to relook at our policy and how we are going to manage it,” he added.

Dr Sim was met at the ‘Semarak Aidilfitri’ programme at Kampung Sinar Budi Baru in Batu Kawah here yesterday, which was jointly conducted by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) and the village security and development committee (JKKK).

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawah assemblyman, also acknowledged the spike in cost of building and construction materials of late and in this regard, he said he would meet the developers, ‘to see how we are doing’.

“At the same time, we will also review the costs with Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Sheda).”

On another subject, Dr Sim also acknowledged that with more housing projects coming up, the roads across the city, especially in Batu Kawah, had become very congested.

In this respect, he said the construction of new roads was in the planning so that new areas could be opened up for affordable housing, just like how the new roads between Kampung Segedup and Kampung Sungai Moyan had opened up more lanes.

“The Public Works department (JKR) will brief our Premier soon about the projects involving new roads, new bridges, and (ways) to divert the traffic.

“Like in my constituency Batu Kawah, motorists from Bau, Lundu and pretty much everyone are using Jalan Batu Kawa.

“We need to divert the traffic; otherwise whatever we do at Jalan Batu Kawa, it wouldn’t solve the traffic problems and so, we need to split the traffic,” he said.

Meanwhile, 400 villagers of Kampung Sinar Budi Baru took home ‘kurma’ (dates) as well as ‘bubur lambuk’ prepared by Dr Sim and others during the ‘Semarak Aidilfitri’ programme.

Accompanying the minister were Tan Kai who is a political secretary to Premier of Sarawak, Ukas Kuching Division officer Frank Ritchie, Bank Simpanan Nasional representative Chin Soon Guan, Kampung Sinar Budi Baru headman Wain Sulaiman, and the village’s Masjid Sakinah committee chairman Sarum Putit.