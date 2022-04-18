Ex-civil servant, contractor nabbed by MACC in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (April 18): A former civil servant and a contractor were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Monday in connection with a criminal breach of trust and abuse of power case involving a RM63,000 contract, sources said.

According to the sources, the offences were believed to have been committed in 2018 and 2019 involving a federal government agency contract here.

The 37-year-old former civil servant is believed to have used his position to appoint the 41-year-old contractor as the supplier of bees-based and farm animal products and other programmes.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and Section 405 of the Penal Code.

He said the two were released on an MACC bail and would be charged in the Special Court on Corruption here on April 21.