GE15 should be held after Sheraton Move – Shafie

KOTA KINABALU (April 18): Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal wants the 15th General Election (GE15) to be held soon.

In fact, he said the election should have been held after the Sheraton Move, referring to a series of political manoeuvring that resulted in the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in 2020.

On Saturday, Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said that Umno and BN have already taken a stand not to extend the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PH, thus reflecting Umno’s and BN’s intentions for the general election to be held this year.

When asked to comment when GE15 should be held, Shafie replied, “Anytime.”

The former Sabah chief minister said BN did not have the mandate from the people to govern Malaysia.

“The election should be held soon. It should have been held after the Sheraton Move. This transition (of power) should not be a culture or habit to stabilize Malaysia,” he said to the media after breaking fast and prayed with the community at Masjid Al-Falah Kg Tebobon Manggatal in Sepanggar here on Sunday.

He said people in the country and foreigners have lost confidence in the present government.

On Democratic Action Party (DAP) being upset over its assemblyman Justin Wong (Sri Tanjong) and Calvin Chong (Elopura) who quit the party and joined Warisan, Shafie said both Wong and Chong had contested on Warisan’s ticket in the last Sabah state election in 2020.

He said the former DAP assemblymen were disappointed with their party leadership and decided to quit the party to become independent representatives.

“They had felt that their voices were not heard as their (former) party’s interests always seemed to take precedence over the demands of Sabahans.”

Shafie said both of them were interested to join a local party after resigning from DAP.

“They did not exit (from DAP) to join a ruling party. They joined Warisan without any position nor incentive offered to them.”

As to whether Warisan and DAP could cooperate in the future, he said Warisan would focus on strengthening the party before considering working with other parties, be it DAP, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) or Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang).

He said Warisan’s priority was to ensure the party was able to defend and increase the number of seats.

“It is meaningless if we form an alliance but do not have sufficient seats ourselves.”